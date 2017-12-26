× Got tips? Hurry! They’re still worth $10M to robbed museum

BOSTON — A hot tip could still earn you a cool $10 million from a Boston museum desperate to recover a trove of missing masterpieces, but you’d better hurry.

Midnight Dec. 31 is the deadline to collect a doubled reward being offered for information leading to the recovery of 13 works worth an estimated $500 million. The paintings stolen in 1990 from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum include works by Degas, Manet, Rembrandt and Vermeer.

So far there haven’t been any takers. That’s a big disappointment to the museum and the FBI, which still hasn’t managed to solve the largest art heist in U.S. history.

Museum spokeswoman Kathy Sharpless said the gallery is laser-focused on the deadline.

Sharpless said trustees are happy to write that big check if it means getting the paintings back.