Malloy activates cold weather protocol as frigid temps loom

HARTFORD — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is activating Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol, which requires various agencies to work with United Way 2-1-1 and the state’s network of homeless shelters to make sure vulnerable people are protected from the cold.

The Democrat says the protocol will take effect Tuesday and continue through Jan. 2. Overnight temperatures are predicted to drop into the single digits over the coming week, with sub-zero wind chills in the forecast.

Under the severe cold weather protocol, 2-1-1 will act as a clearinghouse to match shelters with people who need them. Malloy says he’s also encouraging local communities to consider opening warming shelters.

A list of open shelters and warming centers can be found at http://www.211ct.org or by calling 2-1-1.