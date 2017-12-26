× Man wanted following car crash in West Haven

WEST HAVEN — Police said a man is on the run following an accident in the area of Boston Post Road and Marginal Drive Tuesday afternoon.

West Haven police said they attempted to stop a vehicle which then fled north on Ella Grasso Boulevard, and crashed into another vehicle near Ella Grasso Boulevard and Derby Avenue.

Injuries have been reported to the occupants of the two vehicles, police said.

The evading operator fled the scene on foot and police are still attempting to locate him. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Have Police Department.