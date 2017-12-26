New York man, 76, dies in Christmas high-rise apartment building fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN -- Police have identified the resident of a Manhattan high-rise apartment building who died in a Christmas Day fire.

Authorities say 76-year-old John Doktor was found unresponsive in his bedroom by emergency responders.

More than 100 firefighters responded Monday morning to the wind-whipped blaze on the 35th floor of a 36-story building on 56th Street near Seventh Avenue.

Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella says firefighters were hampered by high winds and malfunctioning elevators. Two firefighters were treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Parrella says the fire was contained to one apartment, where Doktor was found. The cause remains under investigation.