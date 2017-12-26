× PD: Man found following 2-car crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — State police said they have located a suspect who was involved in a two vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

State police said they found Christopher Villot, 21, of New Haven who was wanted following a search in connection to the crash. Police said around 12:19 p.m., Villot was driving northbound on Route 10 (Ella T. Grasso Boulevard) approaching the intersection with Route 34 (Derby Avenue).

Police said Villot’s car collided with another car at the intersection. Police said Villot then exited his car and fled the scene on foot. Police said prior to the collision, they attempted to stop Villot, but engaged police a pursuit.

Villot was eventually located and taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police said the two other occupants in Villot’s car were also transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries and was also taken to the hospital. No other details have been released.