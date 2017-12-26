People call 911 after seeing ‘dummy’ hanging Christmas lights dangling from roof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colorado -- There are Christmas decorations. Then, there are Christmas exclamations.

At the corner of Forest & 11th, in Boulder, if you do a double-take, you are not alone.

In fact, your first reaction might be to call for help.

Which, is exactly what happened Thursday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics showed up outside Chris Olson's Newlands neighborhood home.

What they soon realized was the dude dangling from the eave, is just a dummy.

The brains behind the "Clark Griswold" (from "Christmas Vacation") creation says he made the manequin out of madness.

And while the doll is supposed to resemble him ... he has no plans to take his alter-ego down until maybe Halloween.