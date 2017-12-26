Twitter split on how to actually slice toast

Once again, another tweet has been created begging us for our opinions on stuff we never give a second thought.

This time: How do you slice your toast?

A tweet put forth by the Sheffield Hallam Unversity in England showed three different ways of cutting toast: Diagonal, widthwise, and lengthwise.

Which way would you prefer our staff to do you toast at the end of a night?! pic.twitter.com/QKLUb5uX5x — 🎅🏼hallamnation 🎅🏼 (@hallamnation) December 9, 2017

Make a tweet about toast, the opinions will come:

I don't slice my toast at all. I'm not a three year old. — Father Mookmas (@richmooksmith) December 16, 2017

They’re all undercooked and you need to butter your edges 😋 — The Djynja Bird (@djynja) December 17, 2017

Number 3 makes me so anxious. — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) December 12, 2017

3 is the correct way, my wife prefers 1 and only a madman would choose 2 — William K Shaw (@WilliamKShaw) December 19, 2017

1, but my other half makes it like 3 and it drives me insane. — 🐾🍂Dawn Adams🍂🐾 (@DawnieEA) December 15, 2017

1 is classiest. 3 is just wrong. — John Griffiths (@Griffiths1961) December 11, 2017

Am I the only one looking for option 4 #TeamEdgesCutOff pic.twitter.com/eWBgkDCGry — Christine Brown (@tbschrisbrown) December 13, 2017

1 is the only acceptable way — Lynsey ✨🎁🥂 (@larkandlily) December 11, 2017

A spokesperson for Hallamnation told BuzzFeed that it has toast available for one of its biggest events, where it raises money for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

They said: “We have buckets from Sheffield’s children’s charity and ask for a voluntary donation in return for a slice of toast. “The night is popular with students and has run for over four years in Sheffield.”