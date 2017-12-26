Twitter split on how to actually slice toast

Once again, another tweet has been created begging us for our opinions on stuff we never give a second thought.
This time: How do you slice your toast?
A tweet put forth by the Sheffield Hallam Unversity in England showed three different ways of cutting toast: Diagonal, widthwise, and lengthwise.
Make a tweet about toast, the opinions will come:
A spokesperson for Hallamnation told BuzzFeed that it has toast available for one of its biggest events, where it raises money for The Children’s Hospital Charity.
They said: “We have buckets from Sheffield’s children’s charity and ask for a voluntary donation in return for a slice of toast.
“The night is popular with students and has run for over four years in Sheffield.”
