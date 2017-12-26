Twitter split on how to actually slice toast

Once again, another tweet has been created begging us for our opinions on stuff we never give a second thought.

This time: How do you slice your toast?

A tweet put forth by the Sheffield Hallam Unversity in England showed three different ways of cutting toast: Diagonal, widthwise, and lengthwise.

Make a tweet about toast, the opinions will come:

 

A spokesperson for Hallamnation told BuzzFeed that it has toast available for one of its biggest events, where it raises money for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

They said: “We have buckets from Sheffield’s children’s charity and ask for a voluntary donation in return for a slice of toast.

“The night is popular with students and has run for over four years in Sheffield.”

 

