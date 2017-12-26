Warming centers are ready for service in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- On the heels of Governor Malloy's cold advisory, The Salvation Army is preparing to have full shelters during the winter months.

The organization is also opening a Warming Center at the Willy Ware Community Center located at 697 Windsor Street in Hartford.

The building is open every day from 7:30pm to 7:30am.

Sarah DiMaio is a program director for the Salvation Army and said the space is also used whenever all shelter beds are at capacity.

"We really try to make sure that all the shelters in greater Hartford are full so people can have a bed to sleep in. And, if not, then we do have this place to keep them warm., said Dimaio.

She said blankets, socks and other warm garments are donated in order to give to the clients who use the warming shelters.

41.763711 -72.685093