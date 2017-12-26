WATCH: Military dad surprises twin daughters for Christmas in New Britain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- They say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and for two twin girls, that saying proved to be true.

Airmen Emanuel Colon, who returned home from Lackland Airforce base in Texas, returned home for a week where he surprised his daughters with a gift they will never forget.

The two 6 year-old twins woke up Christmas morning focused on opening their gifts. As they made their way into the living, a wrapped up box stood in their path with a letter attached.

The letter read:

Dear Skyleah/Kayleah, Even though you have presents under the tree, the most important thing is family. I hope when you open this box you get filled with joy! Love, Santa and Chipey.