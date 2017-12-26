Waterbury teens arrested after stolen car in Weston crashes into Westport police cruiser

WESTPORT — Westport police said five teens were arrested after a stolen car crashed into a police cruiser while an officer was looking for them.

A car stolen from Weston Saturday hit a cruiser early Tuesday morning on Harbor Road near Duck Pond by stolen vehicle.

Five suspects jumped out of the car and ran away into the neighborhood.

Westport called in support from Norwalk, Fairfield and Greenwich police and Connecticut State Police, who put up a drone and brought three K9’s and the marine patrol.

Police ultimately caught the three adult teens, and two juveniles. Dogs found three suspects outside in the freezing cold, and two others were arrested later in the morning.

Three of the five suspects were identified as 19-year-old Adam Guzman, 19-year-old Julian Jackson, and 18-year-old Rinaldo (Junior) Garcia-Giron, all from Waterbury.

They face first-degree larceny, second-degree criminal trover, assault on a police officer, interfering/resisting arrest, second-degree criminal attempt at burglary, risk of injury to a minor, first-degree conspiracy at larceny, second-degree conspiracy at criminal trover, conspiracy to commit assault on a police officer, reckless driving, and evading responsibly.

Each are being held on $55,000 bail and are due in court on Friday.

Also taken into custody were two juvenile suspects, a male and a female, who are facing numerous charges.

Police said this was part of the ongoing situation involving a stolen car ring out of Waterbury. They said the suspects were in the shoreline neighborhood breaking into vehicles and that the first happened at around 5 a.m.

The officer went to the hospital briefly but returned to the scene to help catch the suspects. The incident remains under investigation.