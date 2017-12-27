Claire’s has pulled numerous makeup products after testing positive for asbestos

NEW YORK — Claire’s was forced to pull 17 of its makeup products off the shelves after a glitter set tested positive for asbestos.

According to the Daily Mail, the shocking news came after a Rhode Island mother sent the makeup she had purchased for her six-year-old daughter to an independent lab to be tested.

The makeup was bought to a Providence mall, where the investigation indicated that this is a nationwide issue.

The Daily Mail said after the mother received the news, her and her boss decided to purchase other products from Claire’s at different locations, sending them all in for their own tests.

Every single one of the 17 products purchased from nine different states was found to contain tremolite asbestos by the Scientific Analytical Institute, said the Daily Mail.

Asbestos is a toxic substance which can cause malignant mesothelioma decades after exposure, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Claire’s released at statement on their Facebook page regarding the report on December 23.

“At Claire’s the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products. We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines.

As a result of today’s inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action.”

To see a list of products that is affected, click here.