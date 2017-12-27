× Connecticut teacher, union head, facing DUI charge

WATERBURY — A Waterbury teacher who’s also head of a teachers’ union is facing drunken driving charges after he was spotted going 30 mph on an interstate highway.

The Republican-American reports Wednesday that 49-year-old Waterbury Teachers Association President Kevin Egan was stopped by police in the westbound lanes of I-84 on Dec. 7.

State police say he failed field sobriety tests and was charged with driving under the influence. He is free on $500 bond pending a Jan. 19 court appearance.

Egan declined comment when reached by the paper Tuesday.

Egan is a substitute teacher at Wendell Cross Elementary School in Waterbury and has been union president since 2011.

The school district is aware of the case but the district’s personnel director says no disciplinary action has been taken.