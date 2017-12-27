× Fire destroys Oakville home, one person taken to the hospital

OAKVILLE — Fire crews are still putting out the flames at a home in Oakville.

The fire started in the back of the home and quickly spread through the wood house.

One person has been taken to the hospital, but it’s unknown if they were in the house. Officials say a dog living at the home at the time had broken loose and they can’t find it.

The fire is still burning in the attic. Officials haven’t been able to get in to investigate a cause as of yet.