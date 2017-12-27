× ‘Gaming Disorder’ to be recognized as mental health condition for first time

Being addicted to video games will soon be classified as a mental health condition according to The Independent.

The International Classification of Diseases is a diagnostic manualthat’s published by the World Health Organization. It was last updated 27 years ago, in 1990.

The eleventh edition of the manual is due to be published in 2018, and will include gaming disorder as a serious health condition to be monitored.

While the wording of the gaming disorder hasn’t been revealed yet, the New Scientist reports the draft outlines the criteria needed to determine whether someone can be classed as having a gaming disorder.

Vladimir Poznyak, a member of the WHO’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, discussed the importance of recognizing gaming disorder as an important issue.

“Health professionals need to recognise that gaming disorder may have serious health consequences,” he said, “Most people who play video games don’t have a disorder, just like most people who drink alcohol don’t have a disorder either. However, in certain circumstances overuse can lead to adverse effects.”

While some may debate whether gaming does pose a threat to mental health, the amount of time many people spend playing video games is astounding.

