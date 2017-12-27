× Hartford Police investigate shooting, man in stable condition

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say a man is in stable condition after he was found in a car with a gunshot wound.

Police say around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area of Jewell Street for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers found him in the backseat of a car. He wasn’t cooperating with officers on the scene. The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital for non-life threatening injuries to his right arm and abdomen area. Since there was no ShotSpotter activation, police say it’s unknown where the shooting happened.

Detectives were notified and arrived on scene. The car the victim was in was towed away.

The victim is from Bloomfield. After he was shot, he attempted to drive himself to a hospital in Hartford. He called family members as he was driving. Detectives found narcotics in his car.

Police are investigating.