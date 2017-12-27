× Husband, wife identified as victims in fatal Griswold fire

GRISWOLD — State police have released additional information Wednesday regarding a fire that killed two people last week.

State police said the OCME has identified the victims as husband and wife Janet Lindquist, 61, and Kenneth Lindquist, 56, as the two victims dead in the fire. Police said around 5:15 a.m., Wednesday they were called to 70 Kenwood Estates for a fully involved house fire.

A neighbor, Jessica Bower, woke up to bright lights and crackling. She called 911 and police and fire crews arrived a short time later.

State police said they were also called to a fire in an abandoned car in Glastonbury at 40 Nanel Drive Wednesday morning. Their initial investigation found that vehicle was associated to the house fire in Griswold.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue to follow leads and evidence.