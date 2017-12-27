List of warming centers across the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- As temperatures drop many may be looking for options on how to stay warm.

Several towns and cities across Connecticut are offering warming centers with extended hours for the public.

For a full list please visit the 211 website.

If your city/town does not show a warming center, you are reminded to seek shelter and warmth in places like libraries, as well as senior and community centers. Here are some of the specific warming centers we know of so far:

HARTFORD:

List of Daytime Warming Centers

Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch, 500 Main St: Monday – Thursday 9:30 am – 8:00 pm, Friday and Saturday 9:30 am – 5:00 pm, Sunday 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Center Church, 60 Gold St: Wednesday through Sunday 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Hands on Hartford, 45 Church St: Mondays and Tuesdays 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

South End Wellness Center, 830 Maple Ave: Monday - Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry St: Monday – Friday 9:30 am – 3:00 pm

Parkville Senior Center, 11 New Park Ave: Monday - Friday 8:30 am - 3:30 pm

Hispanic Health Council, 175 Main St: Monday - Friday 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Hispanic Senior Center, 45 Wadsworth St: Monday - Friday 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Overnight Warming Center for Individual Men and Women:

Willie Ware Community Center, 697 Windsor St: Open 7 days a week, 7:30 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

The Overnight Warming Center, located at Willie Ware Community Center, 697 Windsor St, is open during cases of severe weather conditions 24 hours a day, to provide a warm place to sit, food and water, and hygiene items. Coats, hats, and gloves will also be available. There are no beds or showers at the Overnight Warming Center. Any resident in need of overnight shelter accommodations is encouraged to call 2-1-1.

NEW HAVEN:

New Haven Free Public Library Main Building is located at 133 Elm Street

Mon 10-8 | Tue 10-8 | Wed 10-8 | Thu 10-8 | Fri 10-5 | Sat 10-5 | Sun Closed

Fair Haven Branch Library is located at 182 Grand Avenue

Mon 10-6 | Tue 10-6 | Wed 12-6 | Thu 12-8 | Fri Closed | Sat 10-5 | Sun Closed

Mitchell Branch Library is located at 37 Harrison Street

Mon 12-8 | Tue 12-6 | Wed 10-6 | Thu 10-6 | Fri Closed | Sat 10-5 | Sun Closed

Stetson Branch Library is located at 200 Dixwell Avenue

Mon 10-6 | Tue 10-6 | Wed 12-8 | Thu 12-6 | Fri Closed | Sat 10-5 | Sun Closed

Courtland Seymour Wilson Branch Library is located at 303 Washington Avenue

Mon 12-6 | Tue 12-8 | Wed 10-6 | Thu 10-6 | Fri Closed | Sat 10-5 | Sun Closed

NEW LONDON:

Senior Citizen's Center at 120 Broad Street during normal business hours (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

After business hours, people in need will be directed to the Homeless Hospitality Center (MALES) at 325 huntington Street or the Covenant Chelter (WOMEN AND CHILDREN) at 42 Jay Street.

HAMDEN:

• Government Center - 2750 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

• Miller Library Complex - 2901 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

• Whitneyville Library - 125 Carleton Street, Hamden, CT 06517

• Community Branch Library - 91 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514

• Keefe Community Center - 11 Pine Street, Hamden, CT 06514

• Police Department - 2900 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

• Fire Station 2 - 71 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514

• Fire Station 3 - 441 Hartford Turnpike, Hamden, CT 06517

• Fire Station 4 - 2372 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

• Fire Station 5 - 2993 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

• Fire Station 9 - 245 Johnson Road, Hamden, CT 06518