Man arrested after punching ATM for ‘giving him too much money’

Posted 11:26 AM, December 27, 2017, by

Credit: WGHP Michael Joseph Oleksik, 23.

COCOA, Fla. (WGHP)  — A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly punched an ATM because it was “giving him too much money,” according to Florida Today.

The incident happened on Nov. 29 when 23-year-old Michael Joseph Oleksik started hitting the ATM at a Wells Fargo bank branch in Cocoa. Oleksik caused at least $5,000 in damages, the newspaper reported.

Oleksik later called the bank and apologized for the damage, telling a manager that he was “angry the ATM was giving him too much money and he did not know what to do.” He also said he was in a hurry and on his way to work.

He was arrested on Friday and charged with criminal mischief after Wells Fargo asked local police to press charges.

Story from WGHP.

Related stories