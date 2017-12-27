× Man arrested after punching ATM for ‘giving him too much money’

COCOA, Fla. (WGHP) — A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly punched an ATM because it was “giving him too much money,” according to Florida Today.

The incident happened on Nov. 29 when 23-year-old Michael Joseph Oleksik started hitting the ATM at a Wells Fargo bank branch in Cocoa. Oleksik caused at least $5,000 in damages, the newspaper reported.

Oleksik later called the bank and apologized for the damage, telling a manager that he was “angry the ATM was giving him too much money and he did not know what to do.” He also said he was in a hurry and on his way to work.

He was arrested on Friday and charged with criminal mischief after Wells Fargo asked local police to press charges.

Story from WGHP.