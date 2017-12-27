Troopers seek suspect ID for Durham and Killingworth Robberies

WESTBROOK – Connecticut State Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in two early morning robberies, one in Durham and one in Killingworth.

Just after 5 o’clock Wednesday morning, a white male suspect confronted a victim in the parking lot of the Cloverleaf Gas Station located on Route 81 in Killingworth. The suspect, seeking money, got into a physical altercation with the victim, then fled in a silver sedan. No injury was reported.