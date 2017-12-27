Troopers seek suspect ID for Durham and Killingworth Robberies
WESTBROOK – Connecticut State Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in two early morning robberies, one in Durham and one in Killingworth.
Just after 5 o’clock Wednesday morning, a white male suspect confronted a victim in the parking lot of the Cloverleaf Gas Station located on Route 81 in Killingworth. The suspect, seeking money, got into a physical altercation with the victim, then fled in a silver sedan. No injury was reported.
A little over an hour later, at 6:25 a.m., a white male suspect entered the Krauszer’s Food Store located on Madison Rd. in Durham. The suspect got into a physical altercation with the store clerk, stole an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes, and then fled in a silver sedan. Again, no one was injured.
Troopers believe the same man committed both robberies. He is described as a white male in his 40’s, wearing black gloves and a dark-color knit hat, operating a silver sedan.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Killingworth Resident State Trooper, Trooper Wisner, or the Durham Resident State Trooper, Trooper Morello at Troop F. Call 860-399-2100, or text ‘TIP711’ and any information to 274637. All calls will be kept confidential.