Wind chill advisory: Bitter cold tonight, even colder tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bitter cold is on the way this week with the onset of a significant cold air outbreak that will likely last into 2018. Temps will plummet over the next 24 hours, and will likely be struggling to hit the 20s statewide with lows in the single digits for most, and possibly sub-zero for some in higher elevations. It is essential that you keep an eye on things that sensitive to prolonged sub-freezing weather, including exposed pipes and your pets – who should never be left outside in these conditions.

After cold through the week, a storm system will brew and pass south of the state. Model forecasts are unusually inconclusive on the overall evolution of this storm which keeps uncertainty high. Possible scenarios for us include very little snow impact with reinforcing shots of cold air – to a moderate winter storm with with bitter cold expected after it passes. Models will hopefully clear things up within the next 24 hours, and we will likely be able to clarify things by then.

That said… 2018 will start significantly colder than average, so make use of your warmest winter gear!

AAA says around 100 calls for service was made in one hour alone. They believe it'll be a brutal week with the cold temperatures combined with holiday travel and New Years Eve.

Wind Chill Advisories have been issued for Litchfield and Hartford Counties for tonight. If you or someone you know is in need of a shelter, please call 2-1–1. @211CT — CTDESPP/DEMHS (@CTDEMHS) December 27, 2017

TONIGHT: Clear skies and bitter cold temperatures. Wind picking up by early morning. Actual lows near zero with wind chills -5 to -15 by early morning.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold. High: Mid-upper 10s.

FRIDAY: Bitter Cold. Sub-zero lows possible. Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. High: Upper 10s to near 20.

SATURDAY(Weather Watch): Chance of snow. High: Near 20.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 10s.

MONDAY: Sunny. Cold. High: Mid 10s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Cold. High: Upper 10s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.