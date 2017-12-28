× Car jacking incident led to heavy police presence in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — Police said a car jacking incident was the cause of heavy police presence Friday evening.

North Haven police said the scene was in the Upper State Street area near Hartford Turnpike. People were asked to avoid the area as police investigated.

State police said they retrieved a car that was involved in a carjacking incident in Meriden.

State police said no suspect was found or arrested. There was no harm to the public.