Farmington police investigate untimely death at a golf course

FARMINGTON — Farmington police said they are investigating an untimely death at the Tunxis Golf Course on Town Farm Road.

Police said it is an apparent suicide. The victim is an adult man, and the identity is not being released at this time, according to police.

Town Farm Road in Farmington was closed for several hours for the investigation but was reopened at around 2:45 p.m.

#BREAKING #Farmington PD investigating suspicious death at golf course on Town Farm Rd. Road shutdown for investigation. Here’s video from scene @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/eDCPhstk8y — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) December 28, 2017