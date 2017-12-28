Hartford police officers offer vagrant community a place to stay warm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- On a cold night, the streets of Hartford is unforgiving.

"You can't survive out here," said Hartford police officer Gammi Perez.

He and two other police officers spent Thursday night looking for members of the city's homeless community. If found, the officers will transport them to a nearby shelters for the night.

"We tend to find a lot of the homeless people underneath the highways and the underpass and stuff like that," said Perez.

Thursday night, no one was found.

Officer Perez said it's not necessarily a bad thing. He said the community members have usually found a place to stay once night falls.

Nevertheless, the officers said they will continue to come out every night during the cold spell in order to lend a helping hand to whomever needs it.