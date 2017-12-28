Man opens fire on troopers, crashes during high-speed chase

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – A suspect was seriously injured after he opened fire on troopers in Stafford County, lead them on a high-speed chase and crashed on Interstate 95, according to FOX5DC.

Virginia State Police said they attempted to pull an SUV over in connection with an ongoing investigation in Stafford County at about 11:30 a.m.

When troopers pulled over the vehicle, the driver got out and opened fire on their patrol cruiser, striking the windshield, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect then got back into the vehicle and attempted to flee heading northbound on I-95 before crashing and overturning near Fredericksburg.

The driver was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported during the shooting or pursuit. Officials said troopers did not fire their weapons during the incident.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing at this time. Traffic could be seen backing up for miles on I-95 due to the investigation