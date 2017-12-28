× Teen charged with arson following Bloomfield fire

BLOOMFIELD — An 18-year-old male is facing criminal charges following a fire that broke out Thursday morning.

Bloomfield police said they responded to 9 Woodland Avenue on a reported house fire around 8:20 a.m. Police said when they arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames.

“Bloomfield Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and all occupants were able to get out safely. Two juveniles were sent as a precaution to the CT Children’s Hospital for smoke inhalation examination,” said police.

“The apartment has been condemned by building department, however the surrounding apartments sustained smoke damage but are safe for occupancy,” added police.

Police said there was a fire at the same apartment on Christmas Eve but there was minimal damage to the apartment during that fire.

“The Fire Department initially determined the cause to possibly be from a cigarette, however an electrical cause had not been ruled out. Some family members staying at 9-B Woodland Ave. were doing so because they had been displaced by a fire that occurred in their apartment in New Britain on December 20,” said police.

Police said individuals from the apartment were interviewed, and in result, an arrest to Isaiah Hellanbrand, of the Bloomfield address was made.

Hellanbrand is charged with arson, two counts of risk of injury to a minor. His bond is set at $100,000.

“Further charges/arrest are expected as the investigation of the Christmas Eve fire investigation develops. Bloomfield Police Department will be working in collaboration with New Britain police Department.