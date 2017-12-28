Victims in basement apartment were mom, 2 kids, 2nd woman

TROY, N.Y. — Four people found slain inside a New York apartment house the day after Christmas have been identified as two children, their mother and a second woman.

Troy police Chief John Tedesco said the victims were a 36-year-old woman, her 5-year-old daughter, her 11-year-old son and a 22-year-old woman who had a relationship with the mother.

Tedesco said a property manager found the bodies Tuesday after being asked to check on the welfare of the residents of the basement apartment, one of five in a house located in the city’s Lansingburgh section along the Hudson River just north of Albany.

Tedesco said Wednesday the slayings weren’t a random act. He called the killings the worst he has seen in 42 years in law enforcement but hasn’t provided details.

The two women were in a relationship, Tedesco said, and the children belonged to one of the women, the chief said. Autopsies were being performed Wednesday.

“Being in this business for almost 42 years, I can’t describe the savagery of a person like this. I don’t know of a word that can say it,” Tedesco said at a news conference.

Authorities would not elaborate on the manner and motive of the slayings because it could hamper their investigation. No arrests have been made.

Troy Police Capt. Dan DeWolf told CNN affiliate WTEN that he believes the deaths are an isolated incident, but urged residents to remain cautious as detectives scour the scene and interview victims’ relatives.

“Unfortunately, it’s horrible, terrible, sad — especially at this time of the year — that there’s four deceased folks in there,” he told the affiliate. “We’re going to do everything we can to look into this and get to the bottom of what happened here.”

Troy is about 10 miles from the state capital, Albany, and about 160 miles north of New York City.

CNN and The Associated Press contributed to this report.