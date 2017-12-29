× 2 adults, 1 child injured following hit and run in Bristol

BRISTOL — Police said three pedestrians (including one child) were struck by an evading car traveling westbound on Farmington Avenue (Route 6) Bristol Friday afternoon.

Bristol police said the accident occurred around 3:30 p.m., in the area of 683 Farmington Avenue. The evading vehicle was described as a small, red sedan with front end and windshield damage.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.