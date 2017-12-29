Bitter wind chill and harsh cold through the New Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A weak Alberta Clipper delivered a fresh dusting to an inch (nearly 2" by the shore) of snow; however, more importantly, this weak storm has also reinforced the bitter arctic chill just in time for New Years Eve and New Years Day. At least we'll have a sunny stretch to go along with it and therefore traveling on the roads will not be the problem. The problem is the brutal arctic chill that is entrenched across the northeast will be sticking around well into the New Year. So bundle up in layered clothing if you plan on being out for New Year's Eve.

Our next chance for snow will be late next week in the Thursday - early Friday time frame. But there are still a lot of questions regarding the timing, intensity and track of an offshore storm.

TONIGHT: Clearing, brisk and bitterly cold. Low: 0-10 above.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk, cold. High: Low-mid 10s.

New Years Eve, Midnight: 0-10, feels like -20 to -5.

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy, cold. High: Low-mid 10s.

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy, cold. High: Mid-upper 10s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, not as cold as recent days. High: Low-mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance for snow. High: 20's

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, windy and bitterly cold. High: teens.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, frigid. High: 15-20.

