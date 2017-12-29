× Cat abandoned in the cold recovering in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — A cat left in the cold is recovering in Middletown.

Middletown animal control officers said good Samaritans found the neutered cat on Prospect Street inside a cat carrier, at around 11 p.m. Thursday. They had just come home and saw the carrier so stopped to see if anything was inside

Officials said the cat would have died in the cold weather if it wasn’t found.

The cat, described as gentle, had bad flea infestation and was cared for by a vet.

Anyone with any information on the cat’s owner, or anyone interested in adopting the cat can call Portland Animal Control at 860-342-6789.