Cold is here to stay; Some snow for Saturday

Brutal cold is out there for you today with record low high temperatures. Along with that a gusty breeze is sending wind chills near or below zero at times. It is essential that you keep an eye on things that sensitive to prolonged sub-freezing weather, including exposed pipes and your pets – who should never be left outside in these conditions.

List of warming centers across the state.

We have the cold, sure. So why not add some snow to the mix to go along with it. While we are expecting snow on Saturday this will only be a minor/nusiance event with the bulk of the storm staying just south of New England.

Saturday morning will start off dry and maybe even sunny. Some snow showers or a period of light snow are possible Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. A coating to 2" of snow is possible, with the higher amounts more likely in southern or southeastern Connecticut.

Then it's back to sun and harsh cold for New Years Eve and New Years Day.

WEATHER WATCH: There's a better chance for a big storm by the end of next week. Keep a close eye on Thursday for a possible nor'easter.

TODAY: Bitter Cold. Sub-zero lows possible. Partly cloudy. High: Upper 10s - low 20s.

SATURDAY(Weather Watch): Some sun early then turning cloudy. Light snow in the afternoon and evening. A coating to an inch or two possible. High: Low-mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 10s.

MONDAY: Sunny. Cold. High: Low-mid 10s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Cold. High: Mid-upper 10s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cold. High: Low-mid 20s.

