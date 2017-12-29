Cold is here to stay; tracking snow for Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brutal cold continues today and now we’re timing out some snow to go along with it.

Saturday morning will start off dry and maybe even sunny. Some snow showers or a period of light snow are possible Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. A coating to 1″ of snow is possible for most of the state. There could be an isolated 2″ amount in southeastern Connecticut but that would be the exception. This will be a dry and super fluffy snow.

Then it’s back to sun and harsh cold for New Years Eve and New Years Day.

WEATHER WATCH: There’s a better chance for a more impressive storm late next week. Keep a close eye on Thursday – Friday. There is still a lot up in the air this far in advance.

TONIGHT: Another cold night. Mostly clear. Low: 0-10.

SATURDAY(Weather Watch): Some sun early then turning cloudy. Light snow in the afternoon and evening. A coating to an inch or two possible. High: Low-mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 10s.

MONDAY: Sunny. Cold. High: Low-mid 10s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Cold. High: Mid-upper 10s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cold. High: Low-mid 20s.

