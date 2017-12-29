× Crews battle house fire in Middlefield

MIDDLEFIELD — Crews battled a fire overnight on Kickapoo Road in Middlefield. The fire was still burning early Friday morning after starting Thursday night.

The State Fire Marshal’s office on scene, but crews are unable to enter the house due to the smokey conditions. The interior had collapsed.

The fire also proved difficult because of the frigid conditions causing major icing up on the road.

While neighbors say the house was vacant, fire crews themselves have been unable to confirm that.

