Foodie Friday: The Soup Girl

HAMDEN — With temperatures below freezing, Foodie Friday has the perfect thing to warm you up: Homemade soup!

The Soup Girl on Whitney Avenue in Hamden offers a menu filled with plenty of options to tickle your tastebuds.

Using fresh ingredients, sourced locally as much as she can, Jessica Hazen’s takeout business is heating up.

The flavors, dozens of them, are rotated on a weekly basis. And, each day four hot soups are available. Those soups include a vegetable option, a vegan/gluten free soup, chicken or meat choice and a seafood offering. You can get a cup or bowl.

There is also a cold case filled with other flavor choices for you to bring home.

Customers rave about the freshness and all the options. Said Ann M. on Facebook, “I had a bowl of shrimp bisque for lunch. When I got off work, I made a beeline down Whitney Ave. just in time to get the last cup for my friend and the rest for myself. Always fresh. The best soup in Connecticut.”

So whether it’s turkey chili, Tuscan white bean, corn chowder and veggie chili with quinoa or lentil with smoked turkey sausage, chicken tortellini, parsnip potato or spicy black bean, The Soup Girl has something for everyone.