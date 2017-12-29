List of warming centers across the state

Gunmen open fire at Coptic Christian church near Cairo

Egyptian security members and forensic police inspect the site of a gun attack outside a church south of the capital Cairo, on December 29, 2017. A gunman opened fire on a church, killing at least nine people before policemen shot him dead, state media and officials said. / AFP PHOTO / Samer ABDALLAH (Photo credit should read SAMER ABDALLAH/AFP/Getty Images)

CAIRO, EgyptGunmen opened fire at a Coptic Christian church on the outskirts of Cairo on Friday, causing a number of injuries, the state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper reported.

Egyptian security forces killed one of the gunmen at the Mary Mina Church in Helwan, a district on the southern edge of the Egyptian capital. It was not immediately clear who the gunmen were or how many were involved in the attack.

Al-Ahram cited security officials saying that there were “a number of injuries.”

A security cordon has been put up at the scene as senior officials headed to the site.

Coptic Christians have been regularly targeted in attacks in Egypt this year, several of them carried out by ISIS and its affiliates.

In May, gunmen killed at least 28 Coptic Christians aboard a bus traveling along a desert road on the way to a monastery.

On Palm Sunday, 49 people were killed in bombings at two churches in Tanta and Alexandria. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks, though it offered no proof of its connections to it.

