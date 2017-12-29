Hamden police on the lookout for booze bandits

HAMDEN — Hamden police are asking for your help identifying three men who stole hundreds of dollars worth of booze from a Hamden business.

police said that on Sunday, December 24, at around 3 p.m. they went to 1890 Liquor Store at 1890 Dixwell Avenue for a reported shoplifting.

Police said 3 men went into the store and stole alcoholic beverages valued at $250.

A witness provided the following descriptions:

One man was described as a black man in his thirties, 5’10” tall, with a thin build, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Stadium” across the back. The sweatshirt had a large “S” on the front.

Another man was described as a black man in his thirties, 5’10” tall, weighing 200 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Obey” across the chest.

The last man was described as a white man in this thirties, 6’ tall, weighing 215 pounds, wearing a black jacket.

They were seen leaving in a white Honda Accord, according to police.

If you saw these accused shoplifters, or have any information that could help police with their investigation, police ask you to call them at 203-230-4030.