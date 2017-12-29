× Hartford Police capture fugitive wanted by FBI

Hartford Police say they have captured a violent fugitive wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI announced last night they were seeking information on 23 year old Wesley Marquez, a Meriden native and past Hartford resident. They described Marquez as a violent felon known to carry firearms with an extensive criminal history in Hartford.

Hartford Police spokesman Deputy Chief Brian Foley said early this morning that they developed information Marquez was at a location on New Britain Avenue, and that they set up an operation to apprehend him, and took him into custody without incident.

We’ll have more information on this story as it develops.