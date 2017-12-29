× Have you seen him? Federal fugitive from Hartford wanted by FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation New Haven Division is searching for a federal fugitive from Hartford.

The FBI said Wesley Marquez, 23, is a violent felon and is known to carry firearms. Marquez is said to have an extensive criminal history in Hartford.

Marquez is described as 6’0″, black hair with brown eyes and a heavy build.

Anyone with information regarding Marquez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 203-777-6311 or their local police department.