Have you seen him? Federal fugitive from Hartford wanted by FBI
HARTFORD — The Federal Bureau of Investigation New Haven Division is searching for a federal fugitive from Hartford.
The FBI said Wesley Marquez, 23, is a violent felon and is known to carry firearms. Marquez is said to have an extensive criminal history in Hartford.
Marquez is described as 6’0″, black hair with brown eyes and a heavy build.
Anyone with information regarding Marquez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 203-777-6311 or their local police department.
41.763711 -72.685093