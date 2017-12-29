High school soccer coach accused of human trafficking in California 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO — A soccer coach at a school in Sacramento has been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.

According to Fox40, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said they got a call Christmas morning from a 17-year-old girl who said she was the victim of sexual assault and human trafficking.

She told deputies she was hiding in the backyard of a home and 34-year-old Elan Seagraves forcing her into performing sex acts, was waiting for her nearby.

"Sheriff’s deputies arrived and located an adult male in a vehicle with another female, who was later determined to be 17 as well. During the investigation, both minor females were determined to be victims of human trafficking," said the Department.

Friday morning, Seagraves was still listed as the men’s junior varsity and varsity soccer coach for Kennedy High School but was removed in the afternoon, according to Fox40.

Deputies said Seagraves is also a coach and referee in some local youth soccer leagues, as well as an Uber and Lyft driver.