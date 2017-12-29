× Meriden PD: Couple charged with leaving dog out in cold with no food or shelter

MERIDEN — A Meriden couple is facing animal cruelty charges after police said they left their dog outside in the blistering cold with no food, water or shelter.

According to the Record-Journal, Salesse Pearsall, 31 and Benjamin Pearsall, 44, were charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

The Record-Journal said on Tuesday, Saleese was cited for first-degree unlawful tether and failure to license a dog. Meriden police said an animal control officer spoke with the Pearsalls following complaints of a dog outside their home with no food, water or shelter in Nov. 2016 and this past November.

The Record-Journal said after receiving another call on Tuesday, police, along with animal control, found the dog outside shivering and dirty.

The bulldog was seized and taken to a veterinarian for treatment after the warrants were served on Thursday. According to the Record-Journal, the dog had a lesion to its head, hair loss, dry and flaky skin, small abrasions on its front legs, dermatitis on its face and weighed around 32 pounds.

Benjamin was released on $1,000 bond and Salesse was released on $2,500 bond.