New England Black Wolves defeat Vancouver Stealth

UNCASVILLE – Shawn Evans had four points and five of his teammates had three apiece as the New England Black Wolves defeated the Vancouver Stealth 13-9 on Friday evening at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The game was defined by runs, with New England (2-1) having one six-goal and another seven-goal spurt while Vancouver (0-3) had a seven-goal run of its own.

Vancouver scored twice to open the game, but Reilly O’Connor put New England on the board with 43 second left in the first quarter. Jay Thorimbert won the ensuing face-off and scored to tie it up at 2-2 with 37 second remaining in the frame.

The scoring didn’t stop for the Black Wolves, as Kevin Crowley found the back of the net just 42 seconds into the second quarter and Kyle Buchanan scored two consecutive goals, one 1:03 into the frame and the other just 28 seconds later to put New England up 5-2 with 13:29 left in the first half. Crowley pick up his second of the night 1:12 later.

New England’s six-goal run was snapped by Corey Small with 4:58 left in the frame to put the score at 6-3. The Stealth picked up one more with 38 second left to put the score at 6-4 Black Wolves at halftime.

Vancouver started a streak of its own to open the third, rattling off five consecutive goals in the first 10 minutes of the quarter to take a 9-6 advantage. That’s how the frame ended.

With 9:17 left in the fourth, Kyle Buchanan picked up his third of the night to cut the score to 9-7. Fifty-three seconds later, Evans found the back of the net off a pass from Colton Watkinson in transition. With 7:06 left to play, Joel Coyle scored to tie the game at 9-9. Both Evans’ and Coyle’s goals were shorthanded.

New England took the lead back with 5:11 left to play on another goal in transition, this time by Adam Bomberry. O’Connor picked up his second of the night just over two minutes later before Watkinson scored his first NLL goal with 1:05 remaining in play. Evans iced the victory with his second in the final minute.

Thorimbert continued his streak of 15-plus face-off victories, nabbing 16-of-25 (64 percent) in the victory. Brandon Goodwin led the Stealth with five points on two goals and three assists.

The Black Wolves will be in action next on January 13th at Rochester. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

***Story written by NE Black Wolves***