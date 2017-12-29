NFA Students Give Back For The Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Jack Holdsworth and Gabriella Chinigo

The holiday season inspires many people to give back to the community and help those in need. On December 11, students from the Norwich Free Academy’s student volunteer organization, Project Outreach, worked together to bake over 300 loaves of bread to distribute to the

Center for Hospice Care of Southeastern Connecticut.

“I know that since I’m getting gifts, I want to give other people gifts, too, and make them just as happy. And I am so fortunate; I want other people to feel the same way,” said Allison Reguin, a Project Outreach Student Coordinator.

Hospice patients are not the only ones benefiting from this event.

Jodi Savage, NFA’s Project Outreach Coordinator, explained, “The bread will be going to patients’ families that are on hospice care, as well as [to] the mobile food pantry truck, and to our students who receive food bags.”

Project Outreach has not always baked bread.

“We used to actually bake cookies, but it started to get to be too much, so we were looking for a way to still be able to to bake for the community, but make it easier, so we came up with the idea of bread,” said Savage. “The cookie baking has been going on since I was a student here, which was many years ago, and we’ve just kept it going.”

Reguin added, “I hope that families will have comfort and joy during the Christmas season, and I hope that they will get good food.”

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state and align with our station's mission of HOPE. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 6:20, a.m. 8:20 a.m., the 5 and 10 p.m. news. twice during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday, on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.