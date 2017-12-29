Police say at least 2 dead in California shooting

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Police say a shooting at a business in Southern California has left at least two people dead, including the gunman.

Long Beach police on Friday called the shooting “workplace violence.” They said on Twitter that it has become a murder investigation, and that the suspect is also dead at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any more victims.

Police say they received reports of a shooter at 2:25 p.m.

Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.

The two-story building is home to several law offices, but police didn’t specify what kind of business it is.