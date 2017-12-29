List of warming centers across the state

Tightest security ever for New Year’s after deadly attacks

Posted 9:51 AM, December 29, 2017, by

Workers unload the numerals 1 and 8 as they arrive in Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration, December 13, 2017 in New York City. The '18' numerals will be part of the '2018' sign that will light up light up above Times Square at midnight on December 31 to ring in the new year. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Police are promising a bigger security detail than ever before at the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.

New York Police Department officials say that while there are no specific or credible threats against the city, they’re taking no chances.

Spectators must arrive through one of a dozen access points, where they will go through metal detectors or be wanded. “Vapor wake” dogs, which can detect explosives, will be stationed at all of the access points, as will heavy weapons teams and officers with portable radiation detectors. No large backpacks are allowed; any small bags will be searched.

The area around Times Square will be sealed off with cement blocks and sanitation trucks filled with sand to stop a possible vehicle attack.

Thursday’s press conference on security starts in the video below at about -42:45

 

Related stories