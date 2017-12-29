× Truck driver killed after crash in Somers

SOMERS — State Police say a truck driver had been killed after a crash in Somers.

The truck, driven by Chad Mason, 42, of Stafford Stafford springs, was traveling west on Main Street/Route 190. The truck then traveled off the left side of the road, striking wire rope guard rails, a utility poles, and several trees.

Mason was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, and the next of kin had been notified.

The road was closed for several hours due to recovery operations.

Police say this incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident as asked to contact Trooper Gawronski at 860-896-3222.