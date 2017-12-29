WATCH LIVE: Two eaglets hatch days after Christmas in Florida

FORT MYERS — Two eagles in Florida welcomed two new additions to their family in the days after Christmas! They don’t have actual names yet, but are called E10 and E11.

E10 hatched as Harriet continued to incubate her second egg.

The mother eagle revealed E10 to the cameras after nightfall December 26, surprising watchers all over the world.

The world has once again taken note of the pair made famous by the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.

The pair has spent about a month taking turns sitting on the two eggs.

The nest is located on private property in Fort Myers owned by Dick Pritchett Real Estate

