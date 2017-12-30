× 1 dead as Bridgeport police investigate hit and run

BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating a fatal hit and run from Friday night.

Police said they responded to Sylvan Avenue around 8 p.m. to calls of a pedestrian being struck by a car.

Nathaniel Dubose, 66 of Bridgeport, was struck by a grey or silver car traveling south while he walked down the road.

Police said the driver of the car fled the scene. Dubose was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital and died from his injuries.

It is the tenth traffic death in Bridgeport in 2017.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information on the responsible car and/or the operator is asked to call 203 576-TIPS (8477) or the Traffic Division 203 576-7640.