× 1 dead on Route 3 SB crash in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY — State Police have shut down Route 3 southbound near the Putnam Bridge due to a car crash.

Police said one person was transported to Hartford Hospital by ambulance for life-threatening injury.

One car was involved in the crash. Police are on scene investigating the cause of the crash near the Main Street exit to the Putnam Bridge.

Stay with FOX61 News as the story develops.