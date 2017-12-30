× 1 man dead on Route 8 near Trumbull; police investigate

TRUMBULL — Police are investigating the cause of an accident that happened late Friday night.

Officers responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 8 to calls of a collision.

A box truck was driving in the right lane when a 1996 Ford Ranger, for an unknown reason, struck the back of the truck.

After the vehicles struck, the truck moved to the right shoulder of the highway while dragging the car behind it.

The driver of the Ranger, William Pollock, was initially conscious and alert. Pollock, 21 of Ansonia, was even able to remove himself from the vehicle.

However within minutes of the crash, Pollock became unresponsive and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The police are continuing to investigate.