2-alarm fire at Berlin motel; northbound Berlin Turnpike shut down

BERLIN – Crews battled a 2-alarm fire at the Mount Royal Inn this morning.

The fire was reported about 8:50 this morning. The Berlin Turnpike (Route 5) northbound was closed at Tollgate Road while firefighters doused the flames. FOX61’s Ben Goldman was first on the scene and reports that the motel was full to capacity, but the fire broke out in a detached building containing the motel office and manager’s residence, so no guests were evacuated.

The Berlin fire marshal says the manager got out safely, and no firefighters or motel guests were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.