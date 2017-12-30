× “Funny As Tech” tries to help us make sense (and a little fun) of technology

It’s easy to get bogged down when talking about technology. Which terms should we use? What does all this stuff even mean?

Well two men with Connecticut roots, Joe Leonardo and David Ryan Polgar, co-host a show and podcast called “Funny as Tech” that talks about technology in a new and funny way. They’re doing regular Friday night shows in Manhattan, but brought this past Friday night they brought it home for a sold-out event at the Sea Tea Comedy Theater called “Why Can’t I Stop Looking At My Phone?” FOX61’s Ben Goldman talked with them about what they’re doing to help demystify the connections and disconnections we’re all experiencing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video